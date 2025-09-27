KBSG Reaffirms Support For Security Agencies

The Kebbi State Government has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to supporting security agencies in their ongoing fight against banditry and insurgency across the state.

The State Commissioner for Information and Culture, Alhaji Yakubu Ahmed BK, gave the assurance on Friday while receiving the Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Isma’il Gusau, on a courtesy visit in Birnin Kebbi.

Alhaji Ahmed BK noted that since assuming office two years ago, Governor Nasir Idris has consistently provided logistics, allowances, and intelligence support to security agencies serving in the state, saying that the government would remain steadfast in strengthening assistance to ensure more successes are recorded in the battle against criminal elements.

The Commissioner further urged the Defence Headquarters to consider convening a town hall meeting with traditional rulers, religious leaders, community leaders, youth groups, and other stakeholders, which, according to him, would foster synergy, strengthen intelligence-gathering, and enhance the effectiveness of security operations.

He also pledged his Ministry’s readiness to work closely with the Defence Information Department in facilitating the town hall meeting, leveraging the influence of grassroots leaders to mobilise greater public support for peace and security.

Earlier, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, explained that his visit was aimed at assessing the impact of collaborations between the military and media houses in improving Army–civil relations in Kebbi State and the North West region and emphasised the vital role of community partnership in all theatres of security operations.

The Defence spokesperson commended Governor Idris for his steadfast backing of the military, noting that such support has been instrumental to the successes recorded so far in restoring peace to affected communities.

He further conveyed the appreciation of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, to the Kebbi State Government for its commitment to peace and security in the state and the wider North West.