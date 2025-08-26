KBSG Reaffirms Commitment To NG-CARES Programme

The Kebbi State Government has reiterated its commitment to promoting the NG-CARES Programme, which has been domesticated in the state as KAURA CARES.

Governor Nasiru Idris gave the assurance on Tuesday during the North-West Stakeholders’ Consultative Meeting on the Nigeria Community Action for Resilience and Economic Stimulus (NG-CARES) held in Birnin Kebbi.

The Governor noted that the programme has received full support, adding that, for the first time in Nigeria, a subnational government provided grants of ₦100,000 each to 65,000 beneficiaries, totaling ₦6.5 billion.

He pledged his administration’s continued support for all aspects of the programme, saying, “Kebbi State cares for its people. My administration will continue to CARE, and Kaura will continue to CARE.”

Governor Idris urged participants to be attentive and offer constructive criticism to ensure that the exercise serves as a platform for an improved NG-CARES 2.0.

National Coordinator of the Zonal Stakeholders’ Meeting, Dr. Abdularim Obaje, commended the Kebbi State Government for its commitment to the programme.

He explained that the meeting was designed to review the performance of the Independent Verification Agent (IVA) under NG-CARES and to strengthen the verification process for future implementations.