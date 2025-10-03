KBSG Partners Zuru Varsity For Agric Revolution

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State has assured his administration’s readiness to partner with the Federal University of Agriculture, Zuru, in the pursuit of an agricultural revolution in the state and the country, aimed at ensuring food security.

The Governor gave this assurance on Thursday while receiving members of the Governing Board of the university, on a courtesy call at Government House, Birnin Kebbi.

He said that the partnership on agriculture has become necessary to achieve food security in the state and the country at large.

“We all know that Kebbi State is an agricultural state, and this partnership will help us in achieving our set goals and objectives of national food security,” he emphasised.

The governor gave the state Ministry of Lands a two-week directive to end the crisis of land that belongs to the university and ensure the payment of compensation.

In a remark, the Chairman Governing Council of the University and also the Pro-Chancellor, Hajiya Hazizat Raji, thanked the governor for the hospitality accorded to them.

She commended the governor for the good work he has been doing in Kebbi State, assuring that the institution would partner with the state government to boost food security.

She noted that, partnership with Kebbi State Government will certainly enhance the transformation agenda of the government, especially on food security.