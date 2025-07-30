KBSG Distributes N2.7bn Learning Materials To Schools

The Kebbi state government, has inaugurated the distribution of learning materials, vehicles and motorcycles worth N2.7bn to schools across the state.

Speaking while flagging off the distribution in Birnin Kebbi, Governor Nasir Idris said the items distributed include, literacy books, exercise books, computers, vehicles, and motorcycles among others.

The Governor stated that, from inception of his administration to date, the government has renovated and furnished over 2,000 schools, mega schools under construction in each of the four Emirates, extension of years of service to teachers and recruitment of 2,000 teachers.

“I recalled that extension of years of service for teachers from 35 to 40 years in Nigeria was his own pet-project”.

Governor Idris, however lamented that majority of the state governors refused to domesticate the extension of service Bill in their respective states, expressing appreciation that Kebbi under his leadership had already domesticated the law.

In an effort to raise the standard of education in the state, the governor said the state government carefully selected professors of Kebbi indigene to man the Local Government Education Authority (LGEA).

In his speech, the Commissioner for Education, Dr Halima Bande, urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the items to take the education to greater heights.

On its part, the host and Executive Chairman, Kebbi State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) Professor Suleiman Khalid said, the present administration was widely acknowledged for its laudable investment in education.

He listed some achievements of the present administration in education to include; construction of over 1,000 classrooms, construction of mega schools in each of the four Emirates, drilling of boreholes and provision of furniture to schools.

Others according to him, are provision of hardware and software to education environment, adding that the massive investment in the software will certainly revolutionize the education sector.

Professor Khalid, lauded the governor for allocating N200,000 to each School Based Management Committee (SBMC), trained 18,681 teachers and administrators as well as appointment of Professors as Chairmen of Local Government Education Authorities to enhance the standard of education.

He noted with satisfaction that the standard of education especially had tremendously improved, assuring that performance of pupils had exceeded average in national standard.