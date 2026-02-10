KBSG Constitutes Visitation Panel To Probe State-Owned Varsity

The Kebbi State Government has constituted a Visitation Panel to investigate the lingering challenges at the state-owned Abdullahi Fodio University of Science and Technology (AFUST), Aliero.

In his remarks, Governor Nasiru Idris directed members of the panel to conduct a thorough investigation and make far-reaching recommendations aimed at permanently resolving the crisis bedevilling the university.

He expressed concern over the prolonged disputes within the institution, particularly the serious conflicts between the University Management and the Governing Council, which, according to the Governor, efforts by the Ministry of Higher Education to resolve had not yielded the desired results, as the problems continued to escalate.

He noted that academic and administrative activities in the university had been adversely affected by the persistent internal crises.

Governor Idris revealed that the situation had, at a point, compelled him to consider dissolving the Governing Council and disengaging the University Management, including the Vice-Chancellor. He also decried the practice of some individuals writing petitions to anti-graft agencies without the knowledge of the state government.

The Governor stated that members of the Visitation Panel were carefully selected based on their professional standing and integrity, expressing confidence in their ability to deliver a credible and comprehensive report.

He further directed the University Management to fully cooperate with the panel by making available all requested documents, including financial records. Governor Idris warned that any act of non-compliance would attract serious consequences.

He also instructed the Secretary to the State Government to ensure that all necessary logistics were provided to enable the panel to effectively carry out its assignment.

Responding on behalf of the panel, the Chairman, Professor Muhammad Abubakar Ka’oje, assured the Governor of the committee’s commitment to executing the task with diligence, courage, and professionalism.

He pledged that the panel would recommend practical solutions in the best interest of the university as a citadel of learning.