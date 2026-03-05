KBSG Commends DSS For Role In Establishing Forest Guards

The Kebbi State Government (KBSG) has commended the Department of State Security (DSS) for its efforts in ensuring the security of lives and property in the state.

In a statement by the State Commissioner for Information and Culture, Alhaji Yakubu Ahmed BK, he highlighted the DSS’s pioneering roles in supporting the state government, particularly in the establishment and recent inauguration of the Forest Guards security outfit.

He noted that the DSS had played a pioneering role since the infancy of the original hunters group up to this time, when the Department became visible in the training and deployment of the Forest Guards to assist other security layers in safeguarding the state.

The statement said the Commissioner explained that this would enable the Guards to perform their duties constitutionally and in line with international standards.

Alhaji Ahmed BK expressed confidence that the synergy between the Kebbi State Government and the DSS would continue to promote security and development in the state and the country. He emphasized the need for closer collaboration between the state government and security agencies to build stability and advance democracy and prosperity.

The Commissioner praised Governor Comrade Nasir Idris’s confidence in the DSS’s professionalism and expressed optimism that the agency would continue to guide, train, and monitor the conduct of the Forest Guards for optimal performance. He assured Kebbi residents that the state government would ensure their safety and security.

The statement reflects the state’s appreciation for the DSS’s and other security agencies’ roles in maintaining peace and security in Kebbi State.