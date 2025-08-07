The Kebbi State Government, under the leadership of Governor Nasir Idris (Kauran Gwandu), has approved the sum of ₦1,144,428,745.74 for the payment of gratuity and death benefits to 445 beneficiaries.

The approved payments cover retired state and contract staff, local government employees, and personnel of the Local Government Education Authority (LGEA).

The disbursement, which spans the period from December 16, 2024, to March 15, 2025, underscores the administration’s commitment to the welfare of workers and their families.

Governor Idris reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to honoring those who have diligently served the state, stressing the importance of dignity in labor and timely reward for service.

This latest gesture further reinforces his pledge to prioritize the well-being of workers, pensioners, and the families of deceased employees.