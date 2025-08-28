KBSG Appoints Sanusi Mika’ilu Sami As New Emir Of Zuru

The Kebbi State Government has approved the appointment of Sanusi Mika’ilu Sami as the new Emir of Zuru.

Presenting the letter of appointment to the new Emir on Thursday in Zuru, the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Garba Umar Dutsin-Mari, said the decision followed the recommendation of the Zuru Emirate Emirship Election Committee.

According to him, three candidates were screened for the position, with Sami emerging as the preferred choice after securing the highest votes.

The appointment follows the death of the former Emir of Zuru, Alhaji Muhammad Sani Sami Gomo II, who passed away on August 16, 2025, in a London hospital.

Dutsin-Mari commended Governor Nasir Idris for approving the appointment and urged the new Emir to justify the confidence reposed in him by discharging his duties with diligence and the fear of God.