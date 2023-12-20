Kaztec Engineering asks Appeal Court to set aside judgment on OMLs 123, 124, 126, 137 dispute

An indigenous oil and gas engineering company, Kaztec Engineering Limited, has asked the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal to set aside the judgment of Justice Nkeonye Evelyn Maha of Federal High Court Abuja, which struck out its suit filed against the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, and five others regarding Oil Mining Leases (OMLs) 123, 124, 126 and 137.

Justice Maha had in her judgment delivered on December 15, 2023, struck out suit number: FHC/ABJ/ CS/1291/2020, filed by Kaztec Engineering Limited against the Ministry of Petroleum Resources; the Attorney General of the Federation; Mars Exploration and Production Company Ltd; the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission and the Nigerian Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL). Dissatisfied, Kaztec Engineering Limited in its Notice of Appeal filed by its team of lawyers, led by Jeph C. Njikonye (SAN) is praying the appellate court to allow the appeal and set aside the whole decision striking out the appellant’s suit/claims.

The appellant also urged the court to invoke Sections 15 and 16 of the Court of Appeal Act and assume jurisdiction to determine its 2nd Amended Originating Summons; and resolve issues 5 endorsed on the appellant’s Amended Originating Summons filed on March 22, 2023 in its favour. The appellant argued that the trial court erred in law when it struck out its suit on the grounds of non-joinder of Salvic Petroleum Resources Ltd, stating that the law is trite that non-joinder of a party does not defeat the cause of action. Njikonye argued that the joint award of the disputed OMLs to the appellant and Salvic Petroleum Resources Ltd. was clearly delineated to be on equity participation of Kaztec.

He urged the court to hold that the appellant (Kaztec) had a distinct cause of action against the respondents to commence its suit and to seek the reliefs sought. Besides, Njikonye argued that the trial court erred in law when it held that nonproduction of document evidencing payment of signature bonus rendered the court incompetent to entertain the suit.