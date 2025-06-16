KAZOBA Nat’l EXCO Inaugurates Electoral C’ttee For 2025 Elections

Share

The National President of the Kazaure Old Boys Association (KAZOBA), Sadiq Nama’aji Alfindiki, has officially inaugurated the association’s Electoral and Transition Committee to oversee the conduct of forthcoming national elections and ensure a seamless leadership transition.

The inauguration marks the beginning of the electoral process following the expiration of the current national officers’ four-year tenure. Alfindiki underscored the importance of upholding the principles of fairness and transparency in line with KAZOBA’s constitution, emphasizing that a level playing field must be guaranteed for all aspiring candidates.

“The committee members were carefully selected based on their proven integrity, competence, and unwavering dedication to the values of the association,” he stated.

The committee has been mandated to draft and announce the full electoral timetable, including the date, venue, and comprehensive guidelines to govern the election process. Its primary responsibility is to ensure that the elections are conducted in a peaceful, transparent, and credible manner.

Alfindiki also extended his appreciation to the outgoing national officers for their service to the association, acknowledging the challenges that contributed to the delay of the national elections and commending their commitment despite the difficulties.

The newly inaugurated Chairman of the Electoral and Transition Committee, Sammani Shariff Bashir, assured members of KAZOBA that the committee will deliver a free, fair, and widely acceptable election process.

He pledged the committee’s dedication to upholding the association’s democratic values and working diligently to support its long-term goals.

A total of 16 national executive positions are expected to be contested in the upcoming election.

KAZOBA is a prominent alumni body dedicated to fostering unity, mentorship, and development initiatives among graduates of Government College Kazaure and its broader community.

