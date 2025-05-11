Kazim Adeoti Celebrates Wife, Mercy Aigbe Over AMVCA Win

Share

Nollywood film producer, Kazim Adeoti, has publicly celebrated his second wife, Mercy Aigbe, following her win at the 2025 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Mercy Aigbe clinched the Best Supporting Actress award for her outstanding performance in the movie Farmer’s Bride during the 11th edition of the prestigious event.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) 11th edition, which wrapped up on Saturday, May 10, at Eko Hotels and Suites, was held to celebrate the best in African film and television.

Celebrating her win, Kazim took to his Instagram page to share a touching video of himself with Mercy shortly after her win, accompanied by warm congratulatory words.

He wrote, “I felicitate my darling wife as the winner for the best supporting actress AMVCA 11 edition. More wins to come, InshaAllah. “Many thanks to AMVCA organisers, cast, and crew of FARMER’S BRIDE. Congratulations sweetheart!!! @realmercyaigbe ⭐️,” The heartwarming post has since been met with a flurry of congratulatory messages from fans and fellow celebrities, celebrating both Mercy’s achievement and the couple’s visible bond. Mercy Aigbe’s award marks another significant milestone in her career, further establishing her as one of Nollywood’s most versatile and respected actresses. Watch the video below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kazim Adeoti (@kazimadeoti)

