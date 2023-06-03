Kayode To Tinubu: Create Stand Alone Ministry For Tourism

Former Minister of Tourism and Culture, Adetokunboh Kayode, has since leaving office as minister not turned his back on the tourism sector as he has often lend his voice and support to the sector in different ways.

One of the platforms where Kayode has featured prominently is the International Hospitality, Tourism and Eco-Sustainability Forum (IHTEF), an annual event which holds in Abuja and convened by Diala Chibukem. Kayode, who was also a former Minister of Defence, was the chairman of the forum, which held recently, with theme, Collaboration; Investments and Sustainability.

He gave a concise, incisive and stimulating presentation on focusing on Nigerian culture and tourism as the fulcrum for creating a new Nigeria and economy that empowers the people. For this to happen, the former minister canvassed for a return of the default Ministry of Tourism and Culture, noting that it was a fundamental error for the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari to have dislisted the ministry and merged tourism with the Ministry of Information and Culture.

His admonition to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is to as a matter of immediacy restored tourism to the top echelon by creating a standalone Ministry of Tourism and Culture, which according to him, will stimulate the economy by galvanising the people towards a creative industry tourism driven economy.

Tourism is the most dynamic sector in the world

It is always a pleasure to address hospitality gurus and the pleasure is not only personnel but it is professional for me because hospitality is maybe the most dynamic sector in the world. All of us have something to put in, whether you are an investor, human resources expert or whatever, there is space for everyone.

Whether you are a sport, business person or you are in the creative industry or you are a builder. Of course, if you are the person that puts the food together, the chef and I think we have celebrity barmen this day or you are Davido, because all these pull crowd these days.

Any occasion where you can pull crowd and you get people to move from where they are to any place and to spend their money, you are creating hospitality business and spending that money could come in different ways.

It could be that the Super Eagles is playing with the Blacks Stars of Ghana and all of us fly to Accra to watch them, we spend money doing so because we would stay in hotels, we would eat and do all sorts. By so doing, we create value, we create business, we create opportunities and we create hospitality.

We’re yet to grasp the obvious opportunities in tourism

I have always been dazzled by the opportunities that exist in this sector and the other shock that I have always had since I came in about 2006 or 2007 was the fact that we have not yet fully grasped this very obvious opportunities.

So, we are not doing too badly but we can do much more and we can do this by having this kind of forum but enlarging it. Sport tourism is both international and domestic, what can the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) do about promoting sport tourism?

Sport tourism is a game changer

Nigeria is a sport country and I can tell you from my little experience that one of the factors that levels ground in tourism for any country, whatever your challenges are, is sport. If you bring Man United and maybe Chelsea to go and play in Khartoum (In war torn Sudan) today, people will go and watch the game.

They will forget for a moment that there are issues there and after watching it they will find a way out of it. But we say, oh! we have security challenges or issues in Nigeria, yes, we do but they are not existential and they are not necessarily things that we cannot get over. But it does not stop some aspects of tourism were you have a niche or an advantage over others.

Lekki Sunsplash was a missed opportunity to build cultural tourism

The whole essence of Abuja Carnival and Carnival Calabar was to lay a solid foundation for cultural tourism. I met a young man then, Dapo Adelegan, but he is either in his early 60s or late 50s, but you may know him if you were in Lagos in the early 1980s. He started a programme called Lekki Sunsplash and I think the first edition must have been in 1993.

Then the whole of Lekki was white like snow and they were just doing the sand filing of the whole marshy area. This young man, Adelegan had just graduated and was organising this huge music festival called Lekki Sunsplash.

It was unbelievable.

The first edition was mildly successful but the second edition was as people came from all over Nigeria because somebody like the late Afrobeats legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti performed at the festival. Can you imagine a 22-year-old boy then being able to pull Fela to come and play and peo- ple came from all over Lagos and Nigeria.

Students from all over Nigeria would congregate there and I don’t know whether for two or three days programme and that is tourism because the people who came for the festival must sleep somewhere. First of all they must get there, so transportation is critical and not necessarily flying. People even chartered buses.

Please don’t say the roads are dangerous now because the roads were dangerous even then. That is the truth, maybe it is not as bad in terms of quantum but then Nigeria has increased from 100 million to over 200 million now. So expect some of the challenges to increase now.

This (Lekki Sunsplash) is tourism and millions of naira was being spent by people who come there and so you can imagine the multiplier effect on Lagos economy or Calabar when we do Carnival Calabar or whatever programme that we do. So I want to encourage you professionals and practitioners in this sector to interrogate those critical areas where we can seize and use them as bases for expanding tourism in our country.

Government is tardy in putting in place policies

I discovered then that government was tardy in terms of putting in place policy but I also discovered that the challenge was beyond the ministry. I don’t hold brief for what has happened in the industry today especially from the point of view of the ministry and you can’t also blame the minister.

Buhari committed big error forgetting existence of tourism, merging culture with information But government committed a big error forgetting that tourism existed and merging culture with information.

That was what the military did then so you have to forgive the (Former) president for going back to what the military did then. But it is a fundamental error and the new government must correct it immediately they take over.

Information is Information. We must of immediacy have Ministry of Tourism and Culture Please just merge Information with National Orientation and then Culture and Tourism.

But speaking for myself and from mine experience of a country that really wants to use tourism as a base for empowerment and development from the bottom because culture operates at the lowest level up to empower people to create opportunities and to even develop other sectors like the creative sector, sports, engineering and industries.

Because the tourism sector has its own industry that caters for its special needs so we must have a ministry of tourism, simple.

Let’s check it out, in Egypt about 35 percent of their Gross Domestic Product (GDP) virtually comes from tourism. They have a minister of tourism, and they also have a ministry of culture.

Small countries like Gambia, they do, these are countries that depend a lot on tourism and all what this ministry do is to lay clear guidelines for operation and engage regularly with the operators because the operators own the sector and the industries.

The right policies are needed for private sector to operate

But policies must meet them in the middle so that we could all now see all the opportunities that we can use to develop this and empower power the people. We can mop up a lot of people off the street and that is the whole essence of government.

Government exists to empower its own people.

We can mop off a lot of people off the street just by putting in play key critical policies about culture and tourism.

My experience trying to promote sport tourism

When I was Minister of Tourism and Culture, I went to somewhere, I can’t remember the place now, I got this small book on sport tourism and I have never heard of sport tourism before in my life, not even as minister, nobody mentioned sport tourism to me.

I was reading the small pamphlet and the second day I went for the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting and the Minister of Sports, Hassan Gimba, from Niger State, who also happens to be a lawyer, is my senior and friend, was also at the FEC meeting. Then I said to him, ‘oga, have you heard of sport tourism?’

He opened his bag and brought out a book on sport tourism, he then said this is also what he too has been looking at and that he was coming to my office to discuss it with me then I said, no, am going to come to your office instead. But by and large, we agreed, met and we even signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on sport tourism.

First of all, in Nigeria that does not happen because ministries are not supposed to cooperate because they are supposed to work in parallel lines. First, everybody in his ministry sat him down and said, ‘you want to go and dash our sport to tourism, no, we will never agree.’ Of course, the same thing happened in mine ministry.

However, we tried to push and we even organised the first National Sport Tourism Conference at the International Conference Centre in Abuja. The first thing that happened was that no top official of mine said anything about it or came for the conference.

I have to threaten the Permanent Secretary then even though I didn’t have the power, because the Permanent Secretary is your boss, that is the truth. But I threatened him and said I will leave this ministry but I will dismiss all of you before I leave and then the media will finish the work.

By and large they all came but nothing came out of the conference. Meanwhile, this is so big because that same year the second Commonwealth Sport Tourism Conference took place or was to take place in Malaysia. It is a huge thing and so we need policies that can help and I think that if we decide to rely only on government it would take us a long time to achieve this. Private operators need to take the lead in initiating policies.

I want to charge the industry, I want to challenge you to develop these policies and give them to the government, it will be a quick way to resolve this. Areas where we think are low hanging fruits, sport tourism and development of the hospitality sector. What policy should drive hotels?

Instead of complaining let’s put in place sembly. A lot of the young people are coming in whether they are Atikulated, Batified or Obidient or whatever, they would love to take some of these ideas and drive them.

Urgency of agenda setting

I think it is also important now, immediately, maybe at this meeting, to set an agenda for the incoming government. Nobody is doing it rather people are still busy accusing and abusing each other whereas we have gone beyond that.

Set an agenda now, it is better to do that and I don’t really mean only for the president but I’m also talking about the states as well because tourism is local, just like politics.

So let’s set an agenda and highlight some of these things.

We might not achieve all but we may move from this point to another point which is beneficial for us.