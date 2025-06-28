Renowned Nollywood actor and movie producer, Kayode Peters, has reportedly passed away in Canada.

Instagram entertainment gossip blogger, Cutie Juls, announced this shocking development in a post on his page on Saturday, June 28.

According to Cutie Juls, Kayode Peters, who played the role of Koko in Twilight Zone and Flatmates, passed away in Canada in the early hours of Saturday,

However, the circumstances surrounding the incident remain undisclosed.

The post reads, “Sad, Kayode Peters, movie actor and producer, passed away in Canada this morning. May his soul rest in perfect peace”.

However, the reports remain unconfirmed by the actor’s close associates or industry colleagues, leaving fans and followers awaiting official confirmation.

