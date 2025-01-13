Kayode Kasum, Timini Egbuson ready for Valentine with ‘Reel Love’ Movie

Share

Award-winning Nollywood actor, Timini Egbuson and celebrated filmmaker Kayode Kasum are set to enchant audiences with Reel Love, a heartfelt romantic drama that beautifully explores themes of love, culture, and storytelling.

The highly anticipated premiere will take place on Sunday, 9th February 2025, in Lagos, with the nationwide release following on Friday, 14th February 2025—just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Co-produced by the esteemed FilmOne Studios, Reel Love is set to bring a fresh perspective to the romantic drama genre within Nigerian and African cinema.

The film boasts a remarkable ensemble cast, including Funke Akindele, Dakore Akande, Muyiwa Ademola, Shaffy Bello, Bimbo Ademoye, Efa Iwara, Atlanta Bridget Johnson, Hermes Iyele, Lillian Afegbai, and T.J. Omusuku, who makes her debut in the lead female role. Reel Love tells the moving story of a love triangle, resilience, and the beauty of embracing life’s unexpected journeys.

Produced and starred by Timini Egbuson, one of Nollywood’s most sought-after talents, and directed by Kayode Kasum—who has previously worked with Timini on acclaimed projects like Ajosepo, Something Like Gold, Dwindle, and Ponzi—Reel Love reflects the creative harmony between these two filmmakers.

Both Timini and Kayode have earned recognition for their ability to create stories that resonate deeply with audiences, both in Nigeria and beyond.

This collaboration between Timini, Kayode, and FilmOne Studios has brought together a wealth of talent and experience, resulting in a film that is not only emotionally engaging but visually captivating. Their collective vision is sure to deliver a cinematic experience that will leave a lasting impression on audiences.

Timini Egbuson shares, “This project is deeply personal to me, marking an exciting new chapter in my career. I’m incredibly proud to bring this story to life with such a talented team. Reel Love is more than just a film; it’s an experience that celebrates the complexities of love and how it can flourish in unexpected ways.”

As Nollywood continues to gain global recognition, Reel Love represents an exciting milestone in both storytelling and production quality.

The film’s release coincides with growing international interest in Nigerian cinema, further establishing Nigeria’s role as a key player in the global film industry.

With its exceptional cast, touching story, and a team committed to excellence, Reel Love is set to captivate audiences and inspire the next generation of filmmakers across Africa.

