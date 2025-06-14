Kayode Akinyemi Loses Mother

Share

A Lagos based public relations consultant and the former Head of Corporate Com-munications of the defunct Skye Bank (now Polaris Bank) and former Director General of Ekiti State Bu-reau of Strategic Communications, Kayode Akinyemi, has announced the death of the mother, Mrs. Victoria Oja Bodunde Akinyemi. She passed peacefully in the early hour of Friday, June 14, 2026.

Mrs. Akinyemi, 85 was a devoted Christian and a prominent member of Christ Apostolic Church, Oke Iyanu, Afao – Ekti, where she served as repre-sentative of God women so-ciety and also a member of the Church choirs for many years. As a community leader and philanthropist, she was the Iya Egbe (Chair-lady) of Egbe Igbotoluwa of Afao – Ekiti. She survived by children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. May her soul rest in peace

