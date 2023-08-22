Kawu Sumaila Awards N153m Scholarship To 100 Less Privileges

Senator Sulaiman Abdulrahman Kawu Sumaila has offered N153 million scholarship to 100 less privileged constituents in Kano State to study nursing and other health-related courses.

The beneficiaries which include 60 males and 40 females were selected from 171 wards across the 16 local governments of his senatorial district.

The students are to undergo their studies in five selected private institutions of Aminu Dabo College of Nursing Science, Pyramid College of Nursing, Rawafiq International College, Dansharif College of Nursing and Iqra’a College of Nursing.

According to the package, the scholarship, N141m is meant for registration, accommodation and other fees, while the balance of N12m is the 10,000 monthly stipend per student for a year.

Unveiling the programme today during an occasion held at Grand Central Hotel, Kano, Senator Sumaila said the beneficiaries are the first batch of the programme and that 2nd and 3rd batches of 100 students each would be sponsored.

Sumaila explained that the 2nd batch of beneficiaries would be sponsored by January 2024 after which the 3rd batch would follow.

“My plan is to produce 200 health personnel by the end of my tenure. I have paid for the registration fees and accommodation of the beneficiaries. In addition, each student will receive a 10,000 monthly stipend throughout 36 months programme.

“The gesture is part of my campaign promises. I toured 140 out of the 171 wards of my constituency during my campaign and I have noticed a lack of manpower in virtually all our health centres. This is why I have come up with this programme in order to make our health facilities functional.

“I have selected 6 people from each of the 16 local governments so that after graduation, they will come back and serve their respective communities. By the time the 3rd batch will complete their studies, our health facilities will have adequate personnel to serve our people.

“I tried a similar programme when I was a member in the House of Representatives and produced 100 health personnel, renovated several health centres and conducted a series of health delivery outreach in several villages,” he recalled.

Senator Sumaila, however, warned the beneficiaries to desist from all forms of drugs abuses and other immoralities during their studies, as according to him he would not condone such from any students under his sponsorship.

“I implore you to rededicate yourselves during your studies so that you will graduate with good results. I will not condone any form of laxity from your side. My team of experts will persistently monitor your activists while in school and any student found wanting in drug abuse and lagging behind in his/her studies would be delisted from my scholarship programme.

“I cannot continue spending huge money on anybody that is not willing to study. There are millions of others that are in need of such scholarships. I am, therefore, urging you to be good ambassadors of your parents, constituency and state as a whole.

Also speaking, the Registrar, of Aminu Dabo College of Nursing Science, Hajiya Halima Lawal Dambazau, commended Senator Sumaila for the gesture, assuring that the college will give adequate attention to the beneficiaries during their stay at the institution.

One of the beneficiaries, Aisha Abubakar expressed gratitude to Senator Sumaila for selecting them to benefit from the gesture, saying “The man has given us hope and a chance to fulfil my dream of becoming a nursing officer.

Another beneficiary, Jibril Wada promised to study hard and come out with good results, saying “After my graduation, I will come back to my community and serve them. I must pay back my society what the society has done to me.”