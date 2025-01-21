Kawu Partners Religious Leaders To Address Social Media Menace

Share

Disturbed by the social media handlers abuses using their contents, a Former House of Representatives Member, Hafiz Kawu, has began moves using religious bodies and Sports to address the menace.

Kawu formally representing Tarauni Federal Constituency, Kano, brings together social media users from different political parties, for healthier political development and stop the frequent abuses and disparaging of one another names.

Under the auspices of Hafizu Kawu Media Team, in collaboration with the Council of Ulama of Nigeria, Kano State Chapter, a Two-Day Seminar on Social Media Summit and Sensitization, was organized, held at Islamic Forum of Nigeria National Headquarters, Kano, at the weekend.

The first effort of its kind by an individual politician in the state. At the Summit array of social media users were gathered from All Progressives Congress (APC), New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP), People’s Democratic Party (PDP), among others. A renowned Professor of Communication, Abdallah Uba Adamu, was the guest lecturer.

