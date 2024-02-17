Kaura Poly Rector Calls For Establishment Of Agricultural Research Centre

The Rector of Federal Polytechnic Kaura Namoda, Engineer Dr Yahaya Muhammad Bande has called for the Federal Government to prioritize the establishment of an Agricultural Research Centre in the Polytechnic to collaborate with relevant authorities with a view to improve dryland Agriculture and livestock development.

Eng. Bande made the call on Saturday at the 7th Convocation and 40th anniversary of the institution ceremony held at the Convocation/Matriculation ground of the institution.

The Rector said the hope behind the call is to transform the Polytechnic into a centre of excellence in line with the vision and mission of equipping the students and staff with requisite skills for technological emancipation and resources that would contribute positively towards the sustainable development of Nigeria.

Eng. Dr. Bande further noted that the 7th and 40th anniversary are a testament to the resilience, growth and enduring spirit of the reputable institution, adding that, “For the time under review, the last 24 years which was the last convocation held, until today, the Polytechnic has graduated successfully, a total of 22,863 candidates.

“In the spirit of progress and academic excellence, I am proud to announce that during my tenure, we have introduced new National Diploma and Higher National Diploma courses, expanding our offerings to align with the evolving demands of industries and other human endeavours.

“We have implemented the provision of solar power systems across the departments and units, fostering an eco-friendly campus environment, this is also a top-up with over 500 solar street lights across the campus.

“Similarly, we have reactivated the Polytechnic’s Computer Based Tests (CBT) centre, providing a technologically advanced facility for standardized computer-based examinations, ensuring fairness and efficiency in assessment processes, the CBT and CIT are dual power sources at 24/7 supply.

“In an effort to strengthen teaching professionalism, staff training and development has been our top priority, as it gives better output for teaching and learning. Since the last five years, over 30 staff members have been sponsored for PhDs and no fewer than 60 for Masters’s Degrees, many non-teaching staff members have been trained to acquire National Diplomas, Higher National Diploma, Degrees or Masters and one is currently undergoing PhD”, Eng. Bande has added.