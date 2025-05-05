Kaura Namoda Emir Pledges More Support For Subjects

Share

The Emir of Kaura Namoda, Sanusi Muhammad Ahmad Asha has pledged more support towards uplifting the life of the good people under the emirate by ensuring smooth provisions of the government’s community-building projects.

Emir Asha made the pledge in his speech during a First Royal Seminar organized by the emirate marking his fifth year on the throne which was themed: “Traditional Rulers and Community Development” held at Federal Polytechnic Kaura Namoda.

According to the Emir, the seminar was organized to sensitize traditional rulers on the need to enhance tie with the three tiers of governments and other relevant authorities with a view to sourcing integral projects from within and outside their domains for the benefit of their subjects.

He opined that, his main aims are not only to be captured by history as a ruler, but are all about deriving in economic development for his people especially in the areas of education, health, agriculture and security of lives and property.

“History had it that, my ancestors had done everything humanly possible to put smiles on the faces of their subjects, therefore, the need to ensure continuity to making life better and easier for the teeming populace across the emirate.

“Kaura Namoda’s history is closely tied to the Sokoto Caliphate and the Fulani jihad. It was founded in 1807 by Muhammadu Namoda, a prince from the Alibawa ruling family of Zurmi, who was later appointed Sarkin Zamfara after fighting alongside the Jihadists.

“While Zamfara never officially became an emirate, Kaura Namoda became an important regional center due to its strategic location as the terminus of the railway in the early 20th century”, Emir Asha has recalled.

Presenting a paper on security, a retired State Director Security Service (DSS), Mohammed Munir Murtala, called for the constitutional empowerment of traditional rulers due to their closeness to their people.

He recalled times when the Native Authorities system was in use, the selection of candidates for the recruitment of security personnel was competently conducted by traditional rulers as they knew the capacity of all their subjects under their emirates.

“Remember, even the colonialists had taken advantage to introduced indirect rule as the system for leadership was already in existence which did not need to embark on wars for the achievement of their aims”, he added.

