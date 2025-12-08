Katy Perry Goes Instagram Official With Justin Trudeau

Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau have gone Instagram official after the singer posted a string of photographs and videos of their trip to Japan.

In one picture, Perry and Trudeau are seen smiling for a selfie, with their faces touching. In another video, the pair are seen trying sushi. Neither Perry nor Trudeau have publicly commented on their relationship.

But speculation has been growing for months with multiple pictures of the two together. Trudeau was seen attending Perry’s concert earlier this year, fuelling rumours of a romance with the pop star, reports the BBC.

Perry was visiting Japan as part of her global Lifetimes Tour. The 41-year-old accompanied her Instagram carousel with the caption: “Tokyo times on tour and more.”