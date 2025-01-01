Katsina Upgrades 146 PHCS With N13.4bn

Share

The Katsina State Government has expended N13.4 billion on upgrading of 146 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) to boost the delivery of healthcare services. Deputy Governor Faruk Lawal-Jobe said this at a monthly press briefing, yesterday in Katsina.

He said a minimum of four PHCs were upgraded in each of the 34 local government areas of the state.

The government, he said, also approved the renovation and upgrading of Comprehensive Health Centres in Rimi, Faskari, Dandume and Zango LGAs, at the cost of about N3.7 billion.

According to him, the government had renovated and upgraded the General Hospital Kafur, as well as upgraded structures at the General Hospital, Kankia at about N739.5 million.

Lawal-Jobe said N1.9 billion was expended by the the State Primary Healthcare Agency to carry out its functions for effective healthcare delivery service to the people of the state.

“These activities included, among others, the construction of a dry store, purchased and distributed laptop computers to LGA monitoring and evaluation officers.

”This was to bolster data management to enhance evidence-based decision making in healthcare delivery,” the deputy governor said.

