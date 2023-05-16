New Telegraph

May 16, 2023
Katsina, UNICEF begin polio immunisation, target 2.9m children

Katsina State government, in collaboration with United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), yesterday commenced routine polio immunisation in the state.   The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no fewer than 2.9 million children are targeted for the exercise, expected to last for a week.

Executive Secretary of the state Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Shamsuddeen Yahaya, stated this in Katsina. Yahaya said the first phase of the exercise would cover 13 out of the 34 local government areas in the state.

He added that the immunisation was against polio virus and other vaccine-preventable diseases in the state, and that the target beneficiaries were children between the ages of zero and 59 months.
The executive secretary further said that the agency was working with other development partners and NGOs to ensure that children in areas with security challenges were reached.

