Followers of the Tijaniyya Islamic Sect across 15 countries from the West and North Africa are expected to converge on Katsina for the 40th Sheikh Ibrahim Nyass Maulud.

The Chairman of the Main Organizing Committee, Sheikh Muhammad HadiBalarabe, disclosed at a press briefing in Katsina.

Hadi-Balarabe explained that the Maulud was organized by the national body of “Majma’u Ahbab Sheikh Ibrahim Nyass”, with the theme: “Life of Sheikh Ibrahim Nyass, His Works and Contributions to Islam”.

He said that the event, scheduled to be held on Jan. 17, would host about 4 million people across 15 countries from the West and North Africa. Hadi-Balarabe said: “This will be the third time Katsina is hosting the National Maulud of the revered Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Ibrahim Nyass.”

According to him, it was first hosted in 2002, 2016 and currently in 2026, adding that the event is mainly organized to remember the contributions made by the scholar when he was alive.

The chairman, who recalled that Sheikh Nyass was born in 1900 in Senegal, died in 1975, after making immense contributions to the progress of the Islamic religion in the world.

He revealed that Sheikh Nyass loved the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), and adhered to his teachings, “that is why followers of Tijaniyya loved him so much.

“Historically, for the past two decades, we don’t know any scholar who has contributed more than Sheikh Nyass. “In 2016, about 3 million people attended the Maulud here in Katsina; we are predicting that the number will now reach over 4 million.”