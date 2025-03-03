Katsina Spends N5.8bn On Water Supply, Irrigation

Share

The Katsina State Government has spent N5.8 billion on Danja dam construction and rehabilitation of other water supply schemes.

Deputy Governor Faruk Lawal said this at a news conference yesterday in Katsina. He said the measure was aimed at boosting water supply and irrigation activities.

Lawal said apart from the Danja dam project, the rehabilitation of the Yashe earth dam in the Kusada Local Government Area and the upgrade of the Musawa water supply scheme were completed by the administration.

“The treatment process units, laboratory, admin block and workshop at Batagarawa were also rehabilitated,” he said. He also said the government, through the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA), spent N2.3 billion to undertake numerous water supply schemes in rural areas.

The deputy governor said the projects included the provision of 120 hand-pump boreholes for communities and 25 solar-powered boreholes for primary schools and health centres.

