Katsina Spends N36.8bn On Security Challenges

Katsina State Government and its 34 local councils have spent N36.8 billion to establish formidable security structure aimed at addressing the security challenges facing the state.

Deputy Governor Faruk Lawal-Jobe said this at a press conference yesterday in Katsina. He said the funds were used “to purchase 10 Armoured Personnel Carriers, 65 Toyota Hilux and 700 Daylong Motorcycles.

Lawal-Jobe said: “Procurement of 1,900 units of tactical combat equipment for the take-off of Katsina Community Watch Corps, which is a state-owned security outfit.

“Payment of monthly allowances to 1,500 members of vigilantes, 1,279 community support groups, 6,652 ward heads, 2,515 Imams, 2,515 prayers callers (Ladans) and 2,515 deputy Imams.

“Recruitment, kitting and training for batches one and two of Katsina Security Watch Corps personnel. “Training of 1,100 community volunteers from the eight frontline Local Government Areas.

“Purchase of drones, trackers and communication network equipment for intelligence gathering, purchase of combat equipment, consumables, live jackets, helmets, Walkietalkies, teargas hand grenade, among others.”

