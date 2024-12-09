Katsina Retiree Receiving $4 Monthly Begs For Review

Share

A retiree, Aminu Umar Kankia, has appealed to Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State to effect an upward review of his monthly pension immediately, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Umar-Kankia appealed in Katsina on Saturday and said his monthly pension was a paltry N7,000 ($4), while some pensioners were receiving between N4,000 ($2.25) and N10,000 ($5.70).

The pensioner lamented his situation despite dedicating most of his productive years in service to the state.

He pointed out that pensioners and their families were finding it difficult to survive in the current harsh economic situation in the country, which he said was characterised by hyperinflation.

Umar-Kankia recalled that the last time their pension was reviewed was more than 10 years ago during the administration of former Governor Ibrahim Shema.

The retiree cited an example from Kaduna, where he said the administration of former Governor Nasir El-Rufai raised the minimum pension to N30,000 ($17).

