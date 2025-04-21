Katsina Probes Hisbah Over Alleged Assault On Woman

Share

The Katsina State Hisbah Board has dismissed a report of alleged assault on Hauwa’u Lawal by its officers.

The Katsina State Commissioner for Women Affairs Hadiza Yar’adua yesterday condemned the alleged assault on Hauwa’u Lawal by the Katsina State Hisbah Board officials.

In a statement, she said the ministry entrusted with the protection and promotion of the rights and dignity of women and girls from all forms of violence is against women the said assault.

Yar’adua said: “We are actively investigating the case and will gather a detailed report and when investigation is completed we will forward the report the authorities for action.”

Meanwhile, the Board yesterday dismissed the reports of the alleged assault on Lawal by its personnel. Deputy Commander of General Operations Mohammad Shu’aibu made the clarifications at a news conference in Katsina.

Lawal, in a viral video clip, accused the operatives of the board of beating her, causing a fracture on her leg and injuries impairing her hearing ability. She said the incident occurred when she visited her brother, who was in the custody of the board.

However, Shu’aibu confirmed the arrest of one suspect, who is a brother to the lady. He said the suspect was arrested for interfering with the operation of the operatives while on duty and parading himself as a soldier.

The Hisbah official said: “She was stopped from going in because of the nature of her immoral dressing, but she insisted and attempted to slap one of the personnel.

“The suspect also presented an identity card, which expired in 2023, carrying an Ex-boy. “During an operation at one of the event centers in Katsina city, some youths hurled stones at the personnel, where the suspect described them as unprofessional.”

“The personnel, while trying to calm the situation, asked the suspect to identify himself, and he claimed to be a soldier, which in the end, we realized he was not.

“Also, an x-ray of the fractured leg has been requested from the suspect’s family to prove their claims, but none is yet to be presented to the board.”

Share