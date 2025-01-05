Katsina Police Rescue 18 Kidnap Victims, Recover Rustled Cattle 

Share

The Katsina State Police Command has successfully rescued 18 kidnap victims and recovered rustled cattle following two separate firing squared encounters with armed bandits on January 3, 2025.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the first incident which occurred along the Funtua-Gusau highway in Zamfara State at approximately 9:30 PM saw the armed bandits ambushed four vehicles, including a Toyota Avensis, a DAF motor vehicle, a Pacars Canter truck, and another DAF truck, attempting to abduct the occupants traveling to Yankara village.

Upon receiving a distress call, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Faskari Divisional Police Headquarters swiftly mobilized operatives to the scene.

A fierce gunfight ensued, forcing the bandits to retreat and the officers successfully rescued all 18 passengers unharmed.

In a related development, later that night at around 11:00 PM, suspected bandits attacked Gidan Gada village in Kafur Local Government Area, rustling an unspecified number of cattle.

The DPOs of Kafur and Malumfashi Divisional Police Headquarters coordinated a joint operation, tracking the bandits to the Fanisau village area.

Another intense gun duel resulted in the recovery of all the stolen animals.

However, the DPO of Kafur sustained a gunshot wound during the exchange and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital, where he is reported to be responding positively.

Police spokesman ASP Abubakar Sadiq confirmed these developments in a statement on Sunday, emphasizing the ongoing efforts to apprehend the perpetrators.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Aliyu Abubakar Musa, commended the bravery and swift response of the officers involved.

He also urged citizens to continue providing timely and accurate information to support security operations across the state.

