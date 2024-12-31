Share

The Kastina State Commissioner of Police, CP Musa Aliyu has disclosed that the command under his purview recorded significant strides in combating crime and enhancing public safety throughout 2024.

CP Aliyu made this disclosure on Monday, December 30, during an end-of-year event in Katsina.

According to him, the command records the arrest of 916 criminals, the neutralization of 40 bandits, and the rescue of 319 kidnapped victims during the year.

Highlighting the achievements, CP Musa noted that the command dismantled several criminal networks and recovered a substantial amount of stolen property.

Among the key accomplishments were the rescue of 319 victims from kidnappers, the recovery of 2,081 rustled animals, and the arrest of 199 suspected armed robbers.

Additionally, 23 major drug dealers were charged in court, and 32 suspected vandals were prosecuted.

The command also apprehended 89 motor vehicle thieves and recovered over 27 vehicles and motorcycles.

A total of 573 suspects were arrested for various offences, including criminal force, intimidation, and breach of trust.

These efforts have contributed significantly to reducing crime rates and improving security across Katsina State.

CP Musa further emphasized the improvements in police facilities and operational structures.

Upgrades to divisional headquarters, police clinics, and other facilities have enhanced the efficiency of law enforcement activities.

He also highlighted the success of community policing initiatives, which have strengthened relationships between the command and the public.

Governor Dikko Radda, represented by Nasir Mu’azu, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, acknowledged the security challenges faced by Katsina State.

However, he commended the collaborative efforts of the police and other security agencies in tackling the menace of insecurity and ensuring the safety of citizens.

