Katsina Police Foil Kidnap Attempt

Katsina State Police Command on Thursday disclosed that its operatives foiled a kidnap attempt on Gidan Zuma village in the Sabuwa Local Government Area of the state.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Abubakar Sadiq said the armed men stormed the area on Wednesday with motorcycles welding weapons such as AK-47 rifles, attempting to block the Inono feeder road in the village while attempting to kidnap unsuspecting commuters.

According to the PRO, the bandits were forced to flee the scene due to superior tactics and firepower with various degrees of gunshot injuries, leaving behind one Honda motorcycle, which has been recovered as an exhibit.

The statement read, “On March 19, 2025, at about 2008 hrs, based on credible information that a group of suspected bandits wielding weapons such as AK-47 rifles, riding on motorcycles, attempted to block Inono feeder road by Gidan Zuma village, Sabuwa LGA, intending to kidnap unsuspecting commuters.

“The swift and decisive response of police operatives led by the DPO Faskari Divisional Police Headquarters thwarted the bandits’ plan, leading to a fierce gun duel.

“Efforts are being intensified to arrest the fleeing suspects as operatives combed the area for possible apprehension of the fleeing suspects.

“The CP commends the bravery and swift response of the operatives, who have once again demonstrated a commitment to ensuring the protection of lives and properties of the good people of Katsina state.”

