Katsina: Police Foil Bandits’ Attack, Recover Motorcycles

Operatives of the Katsina State Police Command have successfully thwarted bandit’s attempt on a community and recovered three operational motorcycles used by the criminals in Dutsinma Local Government Area.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, April 30, when a patrol team from the Dutsinma Division intercepted suspected armed bandits near Yanshantina village.

A security source told Zagazola Makama that the patrol, led by a Superintendent of Police, engaged the suspects in a fierce gun duel, forcing them to flee.

“During the encounter, three Boxer motorcycles used by the suspected bandits were re covered at the scene,” the source disclosed.

While some of the criminals escaped into the nearby bush, security personnel are said to be intensifying efforts to track down and arrest the fleeing suspects.

