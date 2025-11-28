New Telegraph

November 28, 2025
November 28, 2025
Katsina: Police Declare Officer Missing With Service Rifle

Apolice officer in Katsina State has been declared missing after signing out a service rifle and disappearing soon after reporting for duty. The incident was contained in a post shared by security analyst Zagazola Makama yesterday on X.

According to Makama, the officer, PC Ahmed Tukur of the Danmusa Division, reported for duty on November 23 at about 6 p.m. and signed out an AK-47 rifle with breech number 13492 for standby duty.

Shortly after collecting the weapon, he reportedly left the station and has not been seen since. Efforts by his colleagues to reach him including visits to his residence and contacts with family members have produced no information about his whereabouts.

Zagazola noted that the police command has intensified efforts to track the missing officer and recover the rifle, describing the situation as a serious security concern.

