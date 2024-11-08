Katsina Police Command Foils Bandit Attacks

Share

The Katsina State Police Command, in collaboration with the Nigerian Army, State Community Watch Corps, and local vigilantes, successfully foiled simultaneous attacks on three quarters in Jibia Township, Jibia Local Government Area, rescuing 21 abducted victims in the process.

Speaking on the development, ASP Abubakar Sadiq-Aliyu, the Police Command’s spokesman said the coordinated operation occurred on Thursday, November 7.

The armed bandits launched attacks at Ka’ida, Unguwar One Boy, and Danmarke quarters around 9:15 p.m., aiming to abduct residents and cause widespread chaos.

However, swift action led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Jibia, combined with the tactical support of joint security forces, thwarted the attack after an intense gun battle that lasted for over an hour.

READ ALSO:

The joint security team’s superior firepower forced the bandits to retreat, resulting in an unspecified number of casualties on their side.

ASP Sadiq-Aliyu confirmed that 16 victims were safely rescued from immediate danger, while five others, who sustained gunshot injuries during the encounter, were promptly taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Tragically, the encounter claimed the lives of one member of the state’s security corps and a vigilante, who both sacrificed their lives to protect the community.

The police spokesman assured the public that continuous efforts are being made to apprehend those responsible for the attack.

He also emphasized that the Katsina State Police Command, under Commissioner Aliyu Abubakar-Musa, is committed to safeguarding the lives and properties of the residents.

Residents of Katsina State are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to law enforcement by contacting the emergency numbers: 0815 967 7777 and 0707 272 2539.

Share

Please follow and like us: