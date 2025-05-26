Katsina Police Arrest Woman For Stabbing Co-Wife To Death

Share

Operatives of the Katsina State Police Command, on Sunday, arrested a 25-year-old housewife over the death of her co-wife.

New Telegraph gathered that the incident occurred behind Dadi Primary School, Sabon Gari Area of Daura town, Daura Local Government Area of the state when a domestic dispute between co-wives escalated into a fatal confrontation.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Abubakar Sadiq, confirmed the incident in a statement made available to newsmen.

According to the DSP, the husband had returned home from the market and found his first wife lying in a pool of blood; she had been stabbed multiple times with a knife.

Upon receipt of the report, the DPO led a team of operatives to the scene and subsequently rushed the victim to the Federal Medical Centre, Daura for medical attention, where she was pronounced dead.

The statement reads, “On May 24, 2025, at about 2300 hours (11pm), a report was received at the Sabon Gari Division through one Nasir Yusuf, the husband, that he had returned home from the market and found his first wife, namely, Zainab Lawal ‘F’, 30 years old, lying in a pool of blood; she had been stabbed multiple times with a knife.

“Upon receipt of the report, quickly, the DPO led a team of operatives to the scene and subsequently rushed the victim to Federal Medical Centre, Daura for medical attention, where she was pronounced dead by the doctor on duty.

“During the investigation, her co-wife, one Rabi’a Labaran ‘F’, 23 years old, of the same address, was arrested in connection with the offence, where she confessed to the commission of the offence, stating that a misunderstanding with the deceased led to a scuffle and the tragic incident. Investigation is ongoing.

“The Commissioner of Police, Katsina State Command, CP Bello Shehu, urges members of the public to shun all acts of domestic violence and refrain from taking the law into their own hands, instead seeking legal means for redress in cases of disputes, as vigilantism only perpetuates harm and undermines the rule of law.”

