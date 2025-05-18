Share

The Katsina State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of four suspected drug traffickers attempting to smuggle illicit substances to Maradi in neighbouring Niger Republic.

According to a statement issued on Sunday by the Command’s spokesperson, ASP Abubakar Sadiq, the arrest followed credible intelligence.

The suspects—Aliyu Idris (23) and Abubakar Sa’idu (20) of Kofar Kwaya, along with Abubakar Suleiman (25) and Tajuddeen Umar (35) of Sabuwar Unguwa—were apprehended on May 16, 2025, at about 2:00 PM, at Kofar Guga Garage in Katsina metropolis.

The statement added that upon searching the suspects, officers recovered: 5,000 pieces of Exol tablets, 430 pieces of Tramadol tablets.

During interrogation, the suspects reportedly confessed to the crime and revealed that the drugs were supplied by an individual identified only as Abba, believed to be based in Abuja. The said supplier is currently at large, and police efforts to apprehend him are ongoing.

Commissioner of Police, CP Bello Shehu, commended the officers involved and reaffirmed the command’s commitment to fighting drug-related offences and other forms of crime across the state.

“We are committed to ensuring Katsina State remains safe and secure. We urge members of the public to support our efforts by reporting suspicious activities promptly,” the statement added.

