Katsina Police Arrest Eight Suspects For Kidnapping, Others

Katsina State Police Command has announced the arrest of eight suspected criminals in connection with kidnapping, armed robbery, conspiracy, culpable homicide, and other related crimes.

The State police spokesman in the state, Abubakar Sadiq, on Wednesday, paraded the suspects before the Command Headquarters.

He further noted that the Command arrested 16-year-old Nuhu Haruna of Fenza village, in the Dutsinma Local Government Area (LGA), in connection with a suspected case of culpable homicide.

According to the report Haruna was arrested on October 21, 2024, at about 1300hrs, following a misunderstanding with his 40-year-old stepmother, Rabi Haruna.

The suspect allegedly used a stick to hit the victim on her stomach, which eventually led to her death.

The suspect had during the investigation, confessed to the commission of the offense.

The Command also confirmed the arrest of one Abubakar Nasiru, alias Haro, in connection with a suspected case of criminal conspiracy and kidnapping.

The Command said the suspect, who was earlier convicted in a case of rape, was fingered in an ongoing investigation about a case of criminal conspiracy and kidnapping, hence his re-arrest.

In the course of an investigation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the offence and further confessed to having received the sum of two million naira as his own share of the proceeds.

