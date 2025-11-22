Katsina Orders Closure Of All Public Schools

The Katsina Government has ordered the immediate closure of all public schools across the state due to rising security concerns.

The directive was issued on Friday by the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, prompting thousands of boarding students to return home shortly after the announcement.

The ministry urged parents, caregivers, teachers, and the public to comply with the order as officials monitor the security situation to safeguard students and staff.

Although no formal statement had been released at press time, the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Yusuf Jibia, told DW Hausa that the shutdown was a precautionary measure following recent attacks in neighbouring states. He explained that most schools had already concluded first