Katsina Okays N30,000 Allowance For Rural Teachers

The Katsina State Government has announced the introduction of a N30,000 termly allowance for the teachers posted to rural areas. This followed approval by the state executive council at its 18th regular meeting, presided over by Governor Dikko Radda on Wednesday.

The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education Yusuf Suleiman-Jibia said yesterday said the allowance, to be given every term, would bolster teachers’ commitment and reduce their burden.

According to him, the council also approved the establishment of Teachers’ Development Training Centres across Katsina, Daura, and Funtua zones. Suleiman-Jibia added that the centres were intended to improve the capacity of primary and secondary school teachers through capacitybuilding training. He said resource persons would be sourced from higher institutions of learning and from some retired educationists in the state.

The decision to introduce the allowance was endorsed at a summit organised in September by Save the Children International (SCI) and funded by Education Cannot Wait (ECW).

At the summit to mark the international day to protect education from attack, Raliya Yusuf, director of senior schools in the ministry, said the aim was to encourage them to accept posting, especially to areas with light security challenges.