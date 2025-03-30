Katsina: Nine Dead, 11 Injured In Road Accident

Share

No fewer than nine people tragically lost their lives, while eleven others were severely injured in a serious road accident along the Malumfashi-Kafur Road in Katsina State on Sunday morning, March 30.

The Katsina State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Aliyu Ma’aji, who confirmed the incident in a statement made available to newsmen, said the fatal crash involved a lone Hummer bus carrying 20 passengers.

According to him, nine victims died on the spot, while 11 others sustained varying degrees of injuries and were rushed to the hospital for urgent medical attention.

READ ALSO:

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accident was caused by excessive speeding, leading to a loss of control.

The FRSC commander cautioned motorists against reckless driving, speeding, and overloading, especially during festive periods when road usage increases.

He noted that, despite the Katsina State government’s efforts to improve road infrastructure, reckless driving remains a major cause of road fatalities.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

