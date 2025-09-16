Katsina Moves To Provide Business Support For Repentant Bandits

The Katsina State Government says it will provide industrial tools to the repentant bandits, as part of the social reintegration programme. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the government also plans to provide 152 houses/business support for displaced households in the Jibia Local Government Area.

According to a statement yesterday, Governor Dikko Radda said this while hosting a high-level consultation meeting to discuss security, governance and development on Sunday in Katsina.

He said: “The state government is planning to provide 152 IDP homes in Jibia for displaced families, plus business support packages, cattle and industrial tools for repentant individuals preventing violence relapse.”

Radda reiterated that security tops his development blueprint alongside education, agriculture, health, MSME support, and revenue generation, admitting that he acknowledged criticisms, while emphasising openness to constructive feedback.

The statement also quoted Deputy Governor Faruk LawalJobe as saying the state government had created 35,903 jobs in various sectors under its Building Your Future Policy.

He listed teacher recruitment; Ward Head appointments, engagement of community watch members, vigilantes, hunters, and religious leaders actively driving peacebuilding initiatives, as some of the feat achieved under the scheme.