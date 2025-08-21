Katsina Mosque Attack: Death Toll Rises To 32

Death toll from the attack by bandits on worshippers at a mosque in the Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State has risen to 32, the state government said yesterday.

This was contained in a statement by the media directorate of the government following a visit by a delegation led by the Secretary to the State Government, Abdullahi Faskari, to the Unguwar Mantau community. The delegation was received in Karfi town by the village head and the relatives of the deceased. “During the condolence visit, it was confirmed that 32 people were killed while observing prayers.

The number of those kidnapped is still being verified, as a swift air interdiction by the Nigerian Air Force disrupted the bandits while they were moving with captives. “In the ensuing confusion, some victims scattered in different directions, while others were rescued and are now receiving treatment in hospitals,” the statement partly read.

According to the statement, the Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, who is currently on medical leave, immediately consulted with the Acting Governor, Malam Faruk Lawal Jobe, on the urgent need to dispatch a high-powered government delegation to commiserate with the bereaved families and the affected community, in a swift response to the tragic attack. Faskari described the attack as a “deeply painful and heart-breaking tragedy”.

He assured the community that the government would not relent in its efforts to strengthen security and restore lasting peace. “Our hearts are with the families who lost their loved ones in this senseless attack. This administration remains committed to working with all security agencies to ensure justice is served and to prevent such tragedies in the future,” he said.

The delegation included the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Nasir Mu’azu; the Senior Special Assistant on Community Watch, the Senior Special Assistant on Victims of Banditry and IDPs, the member representing Malumfashi at the Katsina State House of Assembly; the chairman of Malumfashi Local Government.

Others were heads of security agencies in the state, including the Commissioner of Police, the Commander of the Nigerian Army 17 Brigade, the Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps. Meanwhile, some angry youths of the community, on Tuesday, took to the Malumfashi–Funtua highway to protest the killing of the worshipers.

The protesters, in their numbers, reportedly barricaded the busy highway, a major route linking Kano to Funtua, Gusau, and Sokoto Road, leaving motorists and commuters stranded for hours. And in a related development, the police had earlier yesterday said that the death toll from the attack rose to 17.

The spokesman of the Katsina State Police Command, DSP Abubakar Sadiq, who announced this, said 15 people were earlier fatally shot and seven injured by the attackers.

He said two out of the seven earlier injured later succumbed to their injuries while receiving treatment in hospital. “Fifteen people fatally shot, seven injured, later while receiving treatment at the hospital, two out of the seven succumbed to their injuries,” Sadiq confirmed.

However, the lawmaker representing Malumfashi Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Aminu Ibrahim, claimed that 30 worshippers were killed during the attack.

Meanwhile, the deceased have been buried in Malumfashi town. The funeral prayer was attended yesterday by religious and traditional leaders. It was also attended by community leaders as well as government and security officials.