Katsina Mosque Attack: Another Wake-Up All On Insecurity

The recent killing spree by supposed bandits which reportedly took place in Unguwan Mantau town, Katsina State with the hideous and horrifying attack on a mosque and some nearby villages on Tuesday August 19, 2025 bringing the total number of precious lives wantonly wasted to 50 has highlighted a new dangerous dimension to the insecurity challenge in Nigeria.

As severally reported by the media the gunmen stormed the mosque during morning prayers. According to lawmaker Aminu Ibrahim, while addressing the state parliament: “The bandits killed 30 people and burnt 20 others during attacks on several villages.” Authorities earlier reported at least 13 people killed at the mosque.

Though there has been no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, the gory spectacle triggers some burning questions, which the federal and state governments, which are statutorily mandated to protect the lives of citizens, have to answer.

For instance, how come that the security forces were not anywhere in sight to clip the wicked wings of the blood-thirsty bandits? Why was there no security information out there with the police in the state to forestall the blood-letting tragedy? Furthermore, we need to know the masterminds behind the macabre dance of death.

What do they stand to gain from unleashing the terrifying threats to innocent citizens, and of course, why was the attack on the mosque in question? All these questions have become imperative because the killings of defenceless citizens persist, in spite of the humongous sums of budgetary allocations for defence, year after year.

An insight into the figures shows that the defence budget for 2024 stood at an astonishing N1.647 trillion, which equated to about 5.7 % of the entire 2024 budget. Yet, an alarming figure of 614,937 citizens was killed in Nigeria due to insecurity in one year. That is according to the data provided by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The deaths were recorded from May 2023 to April 2024. So, how does the Federal Government justify such an aberration? In fact, worthy of note is the escalation of defence budgets in recent years, virtually on an annual basis. In 2021, the defence budget stood at N966.4 billion, and rose to N1.2 trillion in 2022 and then to N1.383 trillion in 2023.

That for 2024 is N1.647 trillion. Surprisingly, all these huge sums added little value to the protection of the citizens’ lives because the SBM Intelligence reported that over 2,300 people were killed in the first quarter of 2024.

According to the group, no fewer than 1,056 Nigerians were killed in kidnap-related incidents between July 2023 and June 2024. About 7,568 people were reportedly abducted. The data added that at least 2,000 Nigerians were killed in violent incidents across the country between January and March 2025.

And currently the attack on the mosque in Unguwan Mantau town has become another challenge for the Nigerian military. To change the narrative in the battle against the bandits there must be a fullfledged investigation into what led to the attack on the mosque, and the killing of the villagers. A brighter searchlight is needed to unveil those who are arming the bandits with drones and more sophisticated weapons than are available to the Nigerian soldiers.

Answers are also needed as to why the purchase of the A-29 Tucano fighter jets in 2021, during the government of President Muhammadu Buhari, has not seemed to boost the fight against insurgency back. What is obvious is that the use of AK-47 rifles are outmoded compared to the weapons in the hands of the Boko Haram ISWAP, bandits and kidnappers who have been running roughshod over the lives of innocent Nigerians since 2009.

Though the Katsina State Police Commissioner, Nasir Mu’azu, said that the army and police have been deployed in the area of Unguwan Mantau to prevent further attacks, adding that gunmen often hide among farm crops during the rainy season to carry out assaults on communities, more proactive measures are required to save more lives.

With the Katsina police spokesperson, Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, revealing that the attackers were intercepted by authorities and that the measures successfully prevented a planned assault on two villages, what should follow these efforts is the dispensation of justice. And that has become compelling on the government to prove that impunity is inimical to sustainable peace.

From the Boko Haram insurgency in the northeast, where about 35,000 civilians have been sent to their early graves and more than two million people displaced, according to the United Nations to the farmer-herders clashes in both Plateau and Benue states that have led to the deaths of hundreds of innocent citizens, it has been a heart-rending, torrid tales of preventable tragedies.

Now is therefore the time for President Bola Tinubu to rise to the insecurity challenge by retooling the security architecture and save priceless lives as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.