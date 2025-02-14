Katsina LG Poll: KTSIEC Begins Distribution Of Sensitive Materials

Share

The Katsina Independent Electoral Commission (KTSIEC) on Thursday commenced the distribution of sensitive election materials to all the 34 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the state.

New Telegraph reports that the materials, customized in nature, are different from the previous ones and peculiar to each of the LGAs and necessary arrangements were also made for a hitch-free conduct of the exercise.

Speaking during distribution, the Chairman of the Commission, Lawal Faskari announced that the exercise would start with the farthest LGAs.

He told the gathering that adequate arrangements had been made by the commission and other security agencies to transport the items to their respective destinations.

According to the KTSIEC chief, he assured residents of the state of the early arrival of sensitive election materials at all polling centers.

Also, dedicated mobile telephone lines will be made public for genuine complaints to the commission on election day.

He appreciated the support and cooperation from all stakeholders, most especially the security agencies, and political parties, appealing for more.

“Already the Commission had recruited and trained over twenty thousand (20,000) ad-hoc staff who will undertake the exercise in all the designated polling units across the state, as non-sensitive election materials were distributed last week.

“The Commission had this time planned to make the distribution of the sensitive election materials early in order to enable the timely distributions to all the designated centres across the 34 Local Government Areas, 361 political wards, and 6652 polling units in the State,” Faskari noted.

