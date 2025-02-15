New Telegraph

February 15, 2025
February 15, 2025
Katsina LG Poll: Buhari Casts Vote In Daura

The immediate past President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has cast his vote at his polling unit in Daura in the ongoing Local Government election in Katsina State.

Saturday Telegraph reports that Buhari voted at Polling Unit 003, Sarkin Yarn Ward A on Saturday, February 15.

According to the report, Buhari voted alongside the state Commissioner for Special Duties, Adnan Na-Habu Daura, around 11:09 am.

It would be recalled that the Chairman of the Katsina Independent Electoral Commission (KTSIEC) Lawal Faskari on Thursday, February 13, during the distribution of sensitive material announced that the exercise would start with the farthest LGAs.

