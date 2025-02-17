Katsina LG Poll: APC Sweeps All 34 LGAs

Share

The Katsina State Independent Electoral Commission (KTSIEC) has declared the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of Saturday’s Local Government (LG) and Councilorship election held across the 34 LGs of the state.

Recall that the Saturday, February 15 election was contested by five political parties comprising Accord (A), African Action Congress (AAC), African Development Congress (ADC), All Progressives Congress (APC), and Booth party (BP).

While announcing the outcome of the election, the Chairman of the Commission, Lawal Faskari, said the compilation of the election results could not be completed on the very day of the election as some local governments could not submit their results on time.

According to Faskari, the APC won the chairmanship and the councillorship elections in all 34 Local Government Areas, with wider margins.

Faskari acknowledged the dedication of the ad-hoc staff, who, according to him, conducted the election efficiently and within the stipulated time frame, commending the members and management staff of the commission for their hard work and professionalism.

He also thanked chairmen of the various parties election observers, among others, who played a vital role in supporting the exercise.

