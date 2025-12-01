Katsina Introduces New Pension Reforms

The Katsina State Government has introduced a new pension reform law aimed at addressing gaps and administrative hurdles that have long slowed the payment of pensions and gratuities in the state.

The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Fadila Dikko, disclosed this during a press briefing on Thursday in Katsina, saying the reform law, signed by Governor Dikko Radda, would streamline pension administration for state and local government workers.

Represented by the Solicitor-General, Mohammed Coomassie, the commissioner said the new legal framework was enacted under Section 173(1) of the 1999 Constitution, following years of complaints over lack of accurate pension data, rising pension liabilities and delays in payments.

She said the government had constituted the State and Local Governments Pension and Gratuity Reform Committee to advise on the implementation process.

She stated: “The law maintained that the Contributory Defined Benefits Pension Scheme is for the existing pensioners and those who have five years or less to retire from service from the date the new law was assented to by the governor. “The government also introduced the Contributory Pension Scheme, which is based on monthly contributions that would be remitted to and managed in pension accounts.