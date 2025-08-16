Katsina Holds Special Prayers For God’s Intervention, Guidance

The Katsina State Government has conducted its annual special thanksgiving prayer session (YaumuShukur), to appreciate Allah and also seek more of His interventions, guidance, and blessings.

The prayer session, which took place on Friday at the Modoji Central Mosque, Katsina, brought together religious leaders, government officials, and community members.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Dikko Radda was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Abdullahi Faskari.

In his remarks, the Governor said that the event was to appreciate Allah for His blessings, and also to seek more of His intervention for the state in all areas of development.

According to him, the state government and the people of the state are seeking Allah’s intervention, especially regarding the security situation in the state.

He added that the session was also a symbolic gesture of appreciation for the state’s historical significance and the progress achieved in recent times.

Radda commended the organising committee and all the stakeholders who contributed to the creation and continued development of the state.

Radda described the Thanksgiving service as not just a ritual, but a daily obligation for every devout Muslim.

Radda said, “Setting aside a day like this is of great significance. It allows us as a people to come together and reflect on the blessings of Allah and the journey of our state.”

The governor called for collective prayers for peace, unity, and progress in the state, urging the citizens to avoid making negative or harmful comments against constituted authorities.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Organising Committee, Alhaji Ahmad Muhammad-Batagarawa, highlighted the need for institutionalised gratitude.

He underscored Katsina’s rich contribution to Nigeria’s leadership, citing the state’s history of producing two Presidents and several Justices.

Muhammad-Batagarawa also reiterated the importance of gratitude as taught in the Holy Qur’an, stressing that thankfulness attracts divine blessings and protection.

He praised the present administration’s commitment to tackling insecurity and revealed that the government had established multiple institutions and agencies to address the challenge.