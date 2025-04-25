Katsina Govt Unveils Green Growth Agenda, To Establish N5bn Investment Fund

Share

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, yesterday unveiled the Katsina State Green Growth Agenda (KAGGA). He explained that KAGGA is a roadmap that will, among other objectives, establish a N5 billion investment fund to accelerate the implementation of climate infrastructure projects in the state.

He spoke while delivering his address at the Katsina State Climate Action and Green Investment Summit, in Abuja. He stated that the agenda is a significant milestone in the state’s development journey.

He added that it is a roadmap to harmonize economic progress with ecological preservation. Radda said: “We plan to electrify 500 rural communities with solar minigrids by 2030, bridging the energy access gap that currently affects 60% of our rural population.

“We will allocate 30% of our annual budget to climate-resilient infrastructure and establish a Green Investment Fund to de-risk projects and accelerate implementation, with an initial capitalization of N5 billion and mechanisms to leverage additional private capital.”

“We are streamlining regulations and offering incentives to make your investments secure and profitable. “Our new one-stop investment facilitation center will reduce bureaucratic hurdles, while our tax incentives for green businesses ensure competitive returns.”

