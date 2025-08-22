Katsina Govt Trains 18,000 Teachers To Enhance Learning

In a bid to enhance teaching quality and improve educational outcomes across the state, the Katsina State Government has officially launched a step-down training program for 18,000 teachers.

This is as the State government also commenced the distribution of 20,000 tablets to selected beneficiaries.

According to a statement issued on Friday, August 22, by the Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahima Kaulaha, the launch ceremony was presided over by the Deputy Governor, Faruq Jobe.

Representing Governor Dikko Radda, Jobe said the installation of CCTV cameras in 130 schools is to enhance security and monitor officers to improve school supervision.

The statement read, “The Deputy Governor outlined key initiatives undertaken by the state to revamp the education sector.

READ ALSO

“These include the distribution of school materials and 30,000 uniforms to less privileged children, provision of specialised teaching aids for schools for the blind and deaf, installation of CCTV cameras in 130 schools to enhance security, and the provision of 70 motorcycles to monitoring officers to improve school supervision, particularly in rural areas.

“These are not just statistics but a strategic investment in the future of our children,” he stated. “By equipping teachers with modern tools and the necessary training, we are aligning our educational system with global standards to prepare our students for 21st-century competitiveness,” the statement read.

The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Hajiya Zainab Musawa, hailed the initiative as “a significant milestone” in the state’s ongoing quest to restore the glory of education.

She appreciated the World Bank, UBEC, and other partners for their collaboration, stressing that the government remains committed to empowering teachers through capacity-building initiatives designed to enhance teaching and learning.