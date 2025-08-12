Katsina Govt To Celebrate World Hausa Day August 26

The Katsina State Government on Tuesday announced its readiness to join the global celebration of the World Hausa Day, scheduled for August 26 every year.

The Executive Secretary of the state’s History and Culture Bureau, Dr Kabir Ali-Masanaw, who made this known at a press briefing in Katsina, said the event was set to draw participants from across the globe to honour the Hausa people’s history, culture, and heritage.

Ali-Masanawa described the forthcoming celebration as the first time the event would receive full state backing, with Governor Dikko Radda personally committed to ensuring its success.

He added that the day recognised the vast cultural footprints of the Hausa people, whose historical empires spanned multiple countries.

Ali-Masanawa explained that the celebration would showcase Hausa heritage through music, dance, traditional attire, and a rich culinary experience that reflects the hospitality for which the people were known.

READ ALSO

The history and culture bureau boss also assured that the state was safe and steadily improving in security, making it both a cultural and Islamic tourism destination.

He also invited the global Hausa community and culture enthusiasts worldwide to attend the main celebration at the Emir of Daura’s palace in Daura.

“This year, at least 24 countries will join in celebrating the day. We recently visited the Emir’s Palace in Daura to seek his blessings and reaffirmed our pride in Hausa history.

“Visitors will witness how we prepare, serve, and enjoy our dishes, and also get to know why our cuisine is worth travelling for.

“This is our opportunity to position Hausa culture alongside the world’s most celebrated traditions. Tourists travel to Paris or Rome for history; we want them to come to Katsina for Hausa heritage.

“Photos and videos from celebrations across continents will also be shared to foster unity among the global Hausa community.

“The event will be addressed by the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Faruq Umar-Faruq, who has been a staunch supporter of the celebration and a promoter of Hausa identity.”